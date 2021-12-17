AmericasAsiaContainersPorts and Logistics

ICTSI investing $230m in Mexico terminal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 17, 2021
Manila-based port operator International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), through its business unit Contecon, operating the second specialized container terminal at the Port of Manzanillo in Colima, Mexico, has earmarked $230m to expand the terminal’s facilities and further improve its infrastructure to manage the growing maritime traffic at the port.

The project should expand the terminal’s capacity by 300,000 teu. It will include the construction of berths and yards, as well as the acquisition of quay cranes, rubber-tired gantries, port tractors and other equipment.

“The investment is intended to expand the operating capacity of the terminal from 1.4m teu to 1.7m teu annually,” said José Antonio Contreras, CMSA chief executive officer, who took the reins in September.

Expansion works will commence during the second half of 2022. The move will complement the public project for the expansion and the adaptation of land access to the terminal, which the federal government announced for Manzanillo in November.

