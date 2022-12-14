IMO seeks successor to Kitack Lim

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set in motion the process to elect a successor to Kitack Lim as secretary-general.

Under recently published guidelines applications for candidates for the top posting at the United Nations body must be submitted by the end of March next year, with the election then taking place in July with a view to the new secretary-general starting work on January 1, 2024.

Lim, a South Korean national, is the is eighth elected IMO secretary-general. He headed up Busan Port Authority prior to winning the race for the IMO post where he will have served two four-year terms by the time of his retirement.