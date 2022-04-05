Irish developer Simply Blue targets floating wind off Spain and Portugal

Irish offshore renewables developer Simply Blue has signed a memorandum of understanding with Spanish companies Proes Consultores, the engineering division of technological conglomerate Amper, and renewable energy developer FF New Energy Venture to explore floating offshore wind opportunities in Spain and Portugal.

The partners said they would look into more than 2 GW of potential opportunities across both countries.

Adrian De Andres, director of market development at Simply Blue Group, said: “We believe we can bring our extensive experience to the Spanish and Portuguese market in terms of lessons learned from our early floating wind projects in the UK and Ireland.

The floating wind market in Spain got a kick start recently with the publication of the draft marine spatial plan and marine energy roadmap 2021. The country has set a target of 3 GW of floating offshore wind by 2030 and players such as Ørsted and Repsol have already joined forces to explore potential developments.

“The Spanish marine energy roadmap highlighted supply chain development as a key area of opportunity for Spain and the potential growth of local jobs and within this consortium, we are focusing on this topic since the early stages,” added De Andres.