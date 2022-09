Norwegian rig owner Island Drilling has clinched a new contract for its 2012-built semisub Island Innovator .

The rig will be utilised by Trident Energy for two firm and five optional wells offshore Equatorial Guinea.

The campaign is planned to start in September or October of 2023 and last for 250 days if all the options are exercised.

This will be the third project for Island Drilling in Africa since the rig was warm stacked at the beginning of 2020.