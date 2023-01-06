EnvironmentMiddle EastPorts and LogisticsRegulatory

Israel introduces 0.1% sulphur directive

Israel is jumping ahead of littoral states in the Mediterranean, introducing a sulphur emission control area (ECA) in its waters from the start of next month.

Effective February 1, ships calling at Israeli ports must burn burn marine fuels with a 0.1% maximum sulphur content.

Last month, member states of the International Maritime Organization agreed to create an ECA across the Mediterranean from 2025. Other ECAs around the world include the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, the North American area covering designated coastal areas off the United States and Canada, and the United States Caribbean Sea area around Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

