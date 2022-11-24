Dry CargoEurope

Italians join forces for new Monegasque dry bulk venture

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 24, 2022
0 116 Less than a minute

Two Italian-backed shipowners are joining forces to create a new dry bulk venture in Monaco.

Malta-based Navigazione Montanari has partnered with Nova Marine Carriers to create Novamont Dry, which will focus on creating a fleet of chartered-in panamaxes and capesizes when operations start in the new year, adding to a growing cluster of Italian dry bulk firms calling Monaco home.

The new venture will be led by Costantino Mussi and Pietro Repetto, who bring with them enormous experience across the dry bulk supply chain.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 24, 2022
0 116 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button