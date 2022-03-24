AmericasAsiaOffshoreRenewables

Itochu establishes US renewable energy development company

Japan’s Itochu Corporation has established Tyr Energy Development Renewables, headquartered in Kansas, to develop renewable energy in the US.

Before establishing TED, Itochu had been moving forward with investment in and the development of renewable energy projects in the US through Tyr Energy, a subsidiary company engaged in the development of an American solar power plant. Now, TED will be able to undertake the broad range of services necessary for the development of renewable energy.

Itochu will increase its efforts to develop renewable energy-related businesses in North America by leveraging Tyr’s more-than-20 years of experience in the electric power business in the US.

