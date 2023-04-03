J. Lauritzen signs for methanol-powered bulkers in Japan

Denmark’s J. Lauritzen has signed a letter of intent with Tsuneishi Shipbuilding for the construction of at least two methanol dual-fuel kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The 81,200 dwt vessels, capable of running on green methanol and biodiesel, will be among the very first zero-emission capable bulkers in the world, J. Lauritzen said.

The units will be fully owned by a newly established entity named Lauritzen NexGen Shipping, which the company said it would use as a platform for further investments in zero carbon emission and future-proof assets.

Commodities giant Cargill will charter the vessels for a minimum period of seven years. No price tag or delivery dates have been disclosed. The partnership is facilitated by Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), which will also be involved in operating and further developing the partnership.

Tsuneishi is building a reputation for being the shipbuilder of choice for methanol-powered dry bulk carriers. In January, Cargill teamed up with trading house Mitsui & Co for a pair of kamsarmaxes at the same shipyard for delivery in the first quarter of 2026. J. Lauritzen order is not related to this deal.