Jaldhi Overseas orders four ultramaxes in China

In the bulk carrier sector, Clarksons Research reports Singaporean owner Jaldhi Overseas has ordered four 66,000 dwt ultramaxes at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding, the joint venture yard between Chinalda’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Japan’s Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding. Jaldhi has managed to bag comparatively early delivery slots in the second half of 2024. No price has been revealed.

Jaldhi was established in Singapore in 2004 and is part of India’s Bothra Group. Last month it sold two ageing MR tankers to Bangladesh’s Doria Shipping for $34m.

