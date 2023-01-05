Japan makes progress with ammonia barge

Three Japanese parties have obtained the world’s first approval in principle (AiP) for an ammonia floating storage and regasification barge.

NYK Line, Nihon Shipyard, and IHI Corporation secured the AiP from ClassNK.

In Japan, technological development is underway for ammonia mixed combustion power generation at coal-fired power plants.

The new barge concept is an offshore floating facility that can receive and store ammonia that has been transported via ship as a liquid, warm and regasify ammonia according to demand, and then send it to a pipeline onshore.