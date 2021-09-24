GasGreater ChinaShipyards

Jiangnan debuts largest VLGC design

September 24, 2021
CSSC

Singapore-headquartered Sinogas has ordered what will become the world’s largest very large gas carriers (VLGCs) when they deliver from China in a 2023.

The new Panda 93P VLGC design has been developed by Jiangnan Shipyard with Sinogas as first customers, opting for two firm orders and three options.

The 93,000 cu m ship is powered by LPG. The design incorporates two deck-mounted LPG fuel tanks, enabling LPG-fuelled operations when carrying non-LPG cargo.

“Through a revolutionary structural configuration, Jiangnan has been able to enhance cargo capacity within traditional Houston Ship Channel dimensions without significantly increasing fuel consumption”, said Jiangnan Shipyard’s chief of corporate technology, Hu Keyi.

