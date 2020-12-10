Dry CargoGreater China
Jiangsu Ocean Shipping orders ultramax quartet
Jiangsu Ocean Shipping (Josco) has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Nantong Cosco KHI (NACKS) and Dalian Cosco KHI (DACKS) for the construction of a total of four 64,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.
NACKS and DACKS will each construct two vessels for Josco with deliveries scheduled in 2022.
The two yards have built a total of 19 bulk carriers for Josco since 2002.
Josco currently owns a fleet of 25 vessels with total capacity of 1.2m dwt.