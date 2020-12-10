Jiangsu Ocean Shipping orders ultramax quartet

Jiangsu Ocean Shipping (Josco) has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Nantong Cosco KHI (NACKS) and Dalian Cosco KHI (DACKS) for the construction of a total of four 64,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

NACKS and DACKS will each construct two vessels for Josco with deliveries scheduled in 2022.

The two yards have built a total of 19 bulk carriers for Josco since 2002.

Josco currently owns a fleet of 25 vessels with total capacity of 1.2m dwt.