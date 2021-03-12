Jiangsu Strong Wind secures FPU contract

Jiangsu Strong Wind, a marine equipment manufacturer in China, has entered into an agreement with Indonesian company Timas Oceanstar for the construction of a floating production unit (FPU).

Under the agreement, Strong Wind will be responsible for the engineering procurement and construction of the FPU to be deployed at Indonesia’s Madura field which is being jointly developed by Husky, CNOOC and Madura.

The unit will be classified by ABS and delivery is scheduled by June 2022.

Jiangsu Strong Wind was established in 2016 and mainly constructs offshore equipment.