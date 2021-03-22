Jinhai Shipyard secures wind installation vessel conversion

Jinhai Intelligent Manufacturing (Jinhai Shipyard), the shipbuilding subsidiary of China’s HNA Group, has secured a contract from a domestic owner to convert a semi-submersible platform to a wind installation platform.

Under the contract, the semi-submersible barge Yong Fu Hua Jing 600 will be equipped with extra facilities including a crane to cater for offshore installation demand.

The platform will be used for operations at domestic offshore wind farms.

Jinhai Shipyard is now involved in a massive bankruptcy restructuring process of its parent HNA Group, one of the largest conglomerates in China.