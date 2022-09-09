Jinhui Shipping forks out $50.75m for pair of ultramaxes

Chinese bulker operator Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has purchased a pair of 2014-built ultramaxes from Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping for around 25.37m each.

The 63,518 dwt Western Santos will deliver to Jinhui’s subsidiary Jinheng Marine between September 15 and December 30 this year, while the delivery of the 63,469 dwt Hanton Trader I to another subsidiary, Jinchao Marine, should take place between September 15 and November 30.

Both vessels were built at Jiangsu Hantong in China and will deliver on a free from charter basis. VesselsValue estimates the pair as worth $23.9m and $24m, respectively.

Jinhui currently owns a fleet of 25 bulkers, of which 23 supramaxes and a pair of post-panamaxes