Jinhui Shipping locks in panamax newbuild on seven-year charter

Chinese bulker operator Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has, through its subsidiary Goldbeam Shipping, agreed a seven-year charter with THC International, wholly owned by Taiwan-incorporated Ta-Ho Maritime, for a 2022-built panamax bulker.

The Liberia-flagged 84,000 dwt Taho Circular is expected to deliver between June 11, 2022 and June 30, 2022. Goldbeam is paying around $24.6m for a minimum of 81 months and has options for an additional six months.

“The lease of a panamax newbuilding represents an opportunity for the group to increase the carrying capacity with a modern ship via means other than outright acquisition of vessels, improving the fleet profile of the group with minimal immediate capital expenditure,” Jinhui said a filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange.

VesselsValue data shows 27 ships in the Jinhui fleet, with two more purchases to be delivered. The company flipped the 2004-built supramax bulker Jin Cheng for a $6m profit in March, only to add the 2014-built ultramax, Hanton Trader II for $26m the same month.