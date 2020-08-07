Jining Energy to construct LNG-powered river ships at CSSC

Jining Energy Development and China Shipbuilding Trading, a unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has entered into a framework agreement for the construction of a series of LNG-powered river ships.

Under the framework agreement, the two parties also signed a letter of intent for the construction of a series of LNG-powered river ships including 800 dwt dry bulk vessels, 1,000 dwt and 2,000 dwt container/bulk multi-purpose vessels as well as tugboats.

China Shipbuilding Trading will provide its expertise in ship construction and LNG bunkering terminal development for the project.

Jining Energy, mainly involved in the business of coal, new energy and logistics, will deploy the vessels on the Jing-hang Grand Canal for cargo transport operations.