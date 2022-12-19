K Line signs up for Northern Lights CO2 carriers

Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has signed a long-term bareboat charter contract with Northern Lights, a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies for two liquefied CO2 carriers under construction in China.

Northern Lights JV is developing an infrastructure to transport CO2 from European industrial emitters. As part of the project, an order was placed last year at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (DSIC) for a pair of CO2 carriers. Once operational, the ships will load captured and liquefied CO2 and transport it to a receiving terminal in Øygarden in western Norway for intermediate storage, before being transported by pipeline to an offshore reservoir 2,600 m under the seabed for permanent storage.

The 130 m long ships will deliver in 2024 and feature LNG propulsion and other innovative technologies, such as a wind-assisted propulsion system and air lubrication to reduce carbon intensity by around 34% compared to conventional systems.

The DNV-classed units will be registered in Norway and operated under the Norwegian flag by mainly Norwegian shipboard personnel. K Line’s London-based subsidiary will manage the two ships transporting liquefied CO2 from places such as the Norcem Brevik and Hafslund Oslo Celsio carbon capture facilities.