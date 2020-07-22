Kanfer Shipping to develop first plug-in hybrid powered LNG bunkering vessel

Kanfer Shipping, a Norwegian shipping company focused on LNG breakbulk and bunkering ships, has entered into an exclusive agreement with compatriot LNG technology firm CGR Arctic Marine to develop a unique LNG bunkering vessel as well as an innovative gas delivery system.

Under the agreement, Kanfer will exclusively market CGR’s unique liquid methane bunkering vessel (LMBV) and other technologies in the global LNG bunkering industry while CGR will apply its advanced technology to Kanfer’s patented detachable stern vessel, which the company claims is an advanced version of the articulated tug barge that makes break-bulking cargoes of LNG easier, faster and more efficient.

The LMBV will be the first LNG bunkering vessel with a plug-in hybrid power system comprised of a modular battery system in combination with pure gas generators.

“I am delighted to announce this agreement with CGR, which represents another important step in Kanfer’s journey to become a leading developer and owner of flexible LNG bunkering and break-bulking infrastructure,” said Stig Anders Hagen, managing director of Kanfer Shipping.

“Our goal with the LMBV was to improve radically cost efficiencies and lower emissions from seaborne LNG bunkering operations. The result is a unique design that improves bunkering operational reliability with added functionality and flexibility. Our collaboration with Kanfer complements and strengthens our passion to provide the global shipping industry with a viable solution for LNG bunkering. Together, we are excited about the opportunities this agreement creates for our companies,” said Bard Norberg, managing director and owner of CGR Arctic Marine.