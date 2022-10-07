Kim Heng clinches $35m in Taiwanese vessel contracts

Singapore offshore vessel operator and marine engineering services provider Kim Heng is looking at $35m in new contracts secured by its subsidiaries in Taiwan.

The company’s units Kim Heng Marine & Oilfield, Khan Hin Engineering and Bridgewater Marine, in which it holds a 49% stake, have been awarded $17.3m, $14.6m and $3.1m worth of contracts respectively to support offshore renewable construction projects in the country.

The contracts, expected to complete by the fourth quarter of 2023, cover design, engineering and shipbuilding for new vessel builds and the sale of various existing marine and land-based marine assets.

“The group remains well positioned and equipped with land-based marine assets and offshore vessels that enable us to leverage our knowledge in the offshore renewable industry throughout Asia and the United States of America to support the global energy transition towards a sustainable future”, said Thomas Tan, executive chairman and CEO of Kim Heng.

With over 50 years of experience, Kim Heng offers a comprehensive range of products and services that cater to different stages of marine infrastructure projects and offshore oil and gas projects. It has two shipyards in Singapore, enabling it to carry out a multitude of services, including offshore rig repair, maintenance and refurbishment, fabrication, vessel building and afloat repairs, as well as support new businesses in the renewable and marine construction markets.