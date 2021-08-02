EuropeTankers

Klaveness Combination Carriers secures new contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 2, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Klaveness Combination Carriers

Norwegian owner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has secured a new contract for its Cleanbu fleet with an undisclosed international charterer in the tanker sector.

The contract, scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021, will see the company ship clean petroleum products for one to three years, covering 1-1.5 vessel years of tanker capacity during this period.

“This contract marks an important milestone for our Cleanbu business reflecting a growing tanker market acceptance of the CPP/dry bulk combination trading of our Cleanbu vessels and an embrace of the Cleanbu’s capability to reduce inefficiencies and cut carbon emission, said KCC’s CEO Engebret Dahm.

The deal supports the expansion of the Cleanbu combination trading patterns and should provide the customer with a 30-40% lower carbon footprint of its ocean freight compared to similar-sized standard tanker vessels, the Oslo-listed KCC said.

Klaveness Combination Carriers fleet consists of nine specialised Cabu combination carriers and eight Cleanbu combination carriers.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 2, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button