Klaveness Combination Carriers secures new contract

Norwegian owner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has secured a new contract for its Cleanbu fleet with an undisclosed international charterer in the tanker sector.

The contract, scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021, will see the company ship clean petroleum products for one to three years, covering 1-1.5 vessel years of tanker capacity during this period.

“This contract marks an important milestone for our Cleanbu business reflecting a growing tanker market acceptance of the CPP/dry bulk combination trading of our Cleanbu vessels and an embrace of the Cleanbu’s capability to reduce inefficiencies and cut carbon emission, said KCC’s CEO Engebret Dahm.

The deal supports the expansion of the Cleanbu combination trading patterns and should provide the customer with a 30-40% lower carbon footprint of its ocean freight compared to similar-sized standard tanker vessels, the Oslo-listed KCC said.

Klaveness Combination Carriers fleet consists of nine specialised Cabu combination carriers and eight Cleanbu combination carriers.