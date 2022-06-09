Kongsberg to digitalise entire MSC fleet

Norwegian maritime technology firm Kongsberg Digital has landed a deal to digitalise Mediterranean Shipping Company’s entire fleet.

The 5-year agreement includes delivery of Kongsberg Digital’s data infrastructure service Vessel Insight and Vessel Performance application on MCS’s owned fleet, consisting of nearly 500 ships, plus options. Alphaliner currently lists MSC-operated fleet at 672 ships, of which 338 are owned. The liner also has 105 vessels on order.

Kongsberg said the move will allow the world’s largest containerline to visualise and analyse the data gathered onboard and ultimately, further slash emissions and operational costs on its vessels.

“This is a very important contract for MSC as making our fleet more sustainable is one of our top priorities. With Kongsberg Digital and the Vessel Insight data infrastructure we will be able to optimise our vessel operations to become more effective, sustainable, and safer. This is an important step on the way towards a greener operation,” said Gianluigi De Maio, SVP, manager of fleet-network-terminal efficiency at MSC.

Last month, MSC also invested in Madeira-based Green Maré Services (GMS) and opted to use the Ship Review platform developed by GMS and Germany’s Scope Group, a service that provides a scoring system to measure the environmental performance of shipping fleets.

By using Kongsberg Digital’s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, MSC will be able to achieve more transparency and improved utilisation of data, the company noted. The Oslo-listed firm has not disclosed the value of the contract but said that the delivery and installation of Vessel Insight to the MSC’ fleet will happen over the next 12 to 18 months.

“There are still vast steps to be taken in the maritime sector, and digitalisation is key to making shipping safer, greener, and more sustainable. Being chosen by the world´s largest container shipping line is an honor for Kongsberg Digital, but also, this sends crucial signals to the whole business – this is the way forward for a greener maritime industry,” remarked Hege Skryseth, president at Kongsberg Digital.