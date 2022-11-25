Korean tanker hit by pirates for second time this year

Two South Koreans and 17 Indonesian sailors kidnapped on international waters in West Africa have been released unharmed.

The 4,000 dwt tanker, B Ocean , owned by South Korean shipping company SK Shipping, was hit by pirates for the second time this year. Pirates stole petroleum cargoes as well as destroying much equipment onboard.

The ship is now headed back to Abidjan in Ivory Coast. The tanker was previously hijacked in January, also off Abidjan.