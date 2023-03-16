Dry CargoEurope

Kristin Holth and Marina Hajioannou join the board at Safe Bulkers

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 16, 2023
0 140 Less than a minute
DNB

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has expanded the size of its board to nine, adding the daughter of the CEO and a well-known name in banking to its ranks.

The Polys Hajioannou-led company has added ex-DNB Bank executive Kristin Holth (pictured) as well as Marina Hajioannou to the board.

Safe Bulkers currently has a fleet of 44 vessels, consisting of 12 panamaxes, seven kamsarmaxes, 17 post-panamaxes, and eight capesize vessels with an average age of 10.3 years, and nine newbuilds set to deliver between 2023 and 2025.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 16, 2023
0 140 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button