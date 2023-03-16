Kristin Holth and Marina Hajioannou join the board at Safe Bulkers

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has expanded the size of its board to nine, adding the daughter of the CEO and a well-known name in banking to its ranks.

The Polys Hajioannou-led company has added ex-DNB Bank executive Kristin Holth (pictured) as well as Marina Hajioannou to the board.

Safe Bulkers currently has a fleet of 44 vessels, consisting of 12 panamaxes, seven kamsarmaxes, 17 post-panamaxes, and eight capesize vessels with an average age of 10.3 years, and nine newbuilds set to deliver between 2023 and 2025.