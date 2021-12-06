Middle EastPorts and Logistics

Kuwait bans ships carrying goods to and from Israel

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 6, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Kuwait Port Authority

Kuwait has issued a decree banning the entry of commercial vessels carrying goods to and from Israel from its territorial waters.

The Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Rana Al-Faris, announced the ban over the weekend.

The Kuwaiti decision is in stark contrast to other parts of the Gulf. 14 months ago Israel opened diplomatic and trading ties with old foes, Bahrain and the UAE, with shipping links growing significantly over the past year.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 6, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button