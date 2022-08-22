Larsen & Toubro unveils $2.5bn green energy plans

Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has laid out an outlay of up to $2.5bn to develop its green energy portfolio over the coming four years.

On Saturday, L&T commissioned its first hydrogen generation plant at Hazira.

L&T aims to enter into the manufacturing of technological equipment including electrolysers, advanced cell batteries and fuel cells.

Offshore wind farms will also form a key plank of the $2.5bn investment.

The company has pledged water and carbon neutrality by 2035 and 2040, respectively.