Liquefied CO2 ship launched in Japan

A launch ceremony for a Japanese liquefied CO2 transportation demonstration test ship was held today at the Shimonoseki Shipyard of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Corporation.

At the launch ceremony, participants from related organisations including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, NEDO (the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) and the shipowner, Sanyu Kisen were on hand. The ceremonial rope was cut by Noriko Ishizaki, the wife of the head of Nippon Gas Line, the company in charge of management and operation of the demonstration test ship, one of many CO2 ships slated to hit the oceans in the coming years.

The ship is 72 m long and has a cargo tank capacity of 1,450 cu m.