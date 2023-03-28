AsiaGas

Liquefied CO2 ship launched in Japan

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 28, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
K Line

A launch ceremony for a Japanese liquefied CO2 transportation demonstration test ship was held today at the Shimonoseki Shipyard of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Corporation.

At the launch ceremony, participants from related organisations including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, NEDO (the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) and the shipowner, Sanyu Kisen were on hand. The ceremonial rope was cut by Noriko Ishizaki, the wife of the head of Nippon Gas Line, the company in charge of management and operation of the demonstration test ship, one of many CO2 ships slated to hit the oceans in the coming years.

The ship is 72 m long and has a cargo tank capacity of 1,450 cu m.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 28, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button