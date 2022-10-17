LNG Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico

The Biden administration approved another Jones Act waiver over the weekend to allow urgent supplies of LNG to be sent to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. This is the second waiver issued in three weeks as the island struggles to get its power grid back up and running after the huge storm that hit it on September 18.

Hurricane Fiona, which registered winds with speeds of up to 200 kmh, killed 21 people and left more than 1m people without electricity.