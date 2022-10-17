AmericasGasRegulatory

LNG Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 17, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute

The Biden administration approved another Jones Act waiver over the weekend to allow urgent supplies of LNG to be sent to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. This is the second waiver issued in three weeks as the island struggles to get its power grid back up and running after the huge storm that hit it on September 18.

Hurricane Fiona, which registered winds with speeds of up to 200 kmh, killed 21 people and left more than 1m people without electricity.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 17, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button