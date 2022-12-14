Lord Jeffrey Mountevans named new chairman of the Baltic Exchange Council

Lord Jeffrey Mountevans has been appointed chairman of the Baltic Exchange Council, the organisation’s governing body. Effective January 1, 2023, former Lord Mayor of London and Clarksons shipbroker will take over from Denis Petropoulos, who has held the position since June 2019.

The cross-bench member of the House of Lords was Lord Mayor of London from 2015 to 2016. He has been involved in shipbroking for 40 years as Jerry Evans and was director of gas chartering at Clarksons from 2001 to 2014.

Lord Mountevans served as chairman of Maritime London from 2013 to 2021 and chairman of Maritime UK from 2014 to 2015. He was made an honorary life member of the Baltic Exchange in 2016.

Commenting on his appointment Lord Mountevans said: “I have always been a passionate supporter of the Baltic Exchange and its vital role within the shipping community in London and beyond. The coming years are crucial in the Baltic’s development as a provider of trusted data and standards as the industry grapples with digitisation and decarbonisation. I hope to ensure that the members’ needs are met and to promote the Baltic Exchange at the highest levels.”