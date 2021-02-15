EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling awarded new deals with Shell and NAM

Maersk Drilling has revealed two new contracts in its latest fleet status report, adding to a raft of new contracts announced since the beginning of the year.

2008-built jackup rig Maersk Resilient has been awarded a one-well contract with NAM in the UK. The contract is scheduled to commence in the second quarter and is for a period of around 125 days. The contract is valued at around $10.1m, and includes a one-well option.

Additionally, 2009-built semi-submersible rig Maersk Discoverer has been awarded a one-well contract with Shell subsidiary BG International in Trinidad and Tobago. The contract is set to commence in the third quarter of this year, and has an estimated duration of 154 days.

Since the beginning of the year, Maersk Drilling has announced contracts with Spirit Energy, Total, Tullow Oil, Aker BP, KNOC and Equinor.

