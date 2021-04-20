Maersk Drilling lands its first ever campaign in Brazil

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Karoon Energy for the semi-submersible rig Mærsk Developer to perform well intervention on four wells at the Baúna field offshore Brazil.

The approximately $34m contract is expected to commence in the first half of 2022, with a firm duration of 110 days and options to add up to 150 days of drilling work at the Patola and Neon fields.

This is Maersk Drilling’s first contract with Karoon and also offshore Brazil.

The 2009-built Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilised semisub, able to operate in water depths up to 3,048 m. The rig is currently operating offshore Suriname.

The Baúna field is located in shallow waters in the Santos Basin, 50-60 km from Karoon’s Neon and Goiá discoveries, and 50 km from Karoon’s Clorita exploration area.