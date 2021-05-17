Maersk Drilling scores jackup contract with Ineos

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Ineos Oil & Gas UK to employ the 2009-built jackup rig Maersk Resolve for drilling and hydraulic stimulation at the Breagh Alpha A11 well in block 42/13 of the UK North Sea.

The contract is expected to commence in Q3 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, with an estimated duration of 140 days and a value of around $11.3m.

The contract includes four additional one-well options.

COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling said that this contract will see the rig take on its third campaign in a row involving drilling of the challenging Zechstein formations encountered in this part of the North Sea.

“We’re confident that Maersk Resolve’s highly capable crew will be able to leverage best practice from the previous campaigns in a safe and efficient operation for INEOS,” he said.