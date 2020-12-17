Maersk Drilling sees success with low-emissions rig upgrade

Maersk Drilling has seen initial success with its first hybrid low-emissions rig conversion on 2014-built jackup rig Maersk Intrepid .

The rig completed its upgrade and entered operations with Equinor on the Martin Linge field last month and commenced drilling operations with the full low-emission package in use.

Maersk claims that in the first month of operations the rig produced an initial data point of reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by around 25% compared to the baseline average for the rig. NOx emissions were reduced by approximately 95%.

“We’re thrilled to now see the full complement of low-emission technology in use on Maersk Intrepid, and to receive a very promising first dataset on emission reductions. It’s still too early to make any definitive conclusions on average emission reductions over time, but the preliminary results are very promising with reductions around 25% compared to the rig’s baseline, driven by both energy-saving technology and behavioural changes supported by the low-emission package. We want to do our part in the transition towards a sustainable energy future, and we’re thankful for the engagement of our customer Equinor and the NOx Fund in realising this project,” says Caroline Alting, head of integrity & projects at Maersk Drilling.

Maersk’s upgrade package consists of the installing of energy storage by use of batteries, cloud-based energy emission efficiency software monitor energy use on board the rig, and a selective catalytic reduction system.

The upgrades are also being installed on the Maersk Integrator which is expected to start operating in low-emission mode in early 2021 in Norway.