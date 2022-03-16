Maersk Drilling to reactivate jackup for UK North Sea contract

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed client for the 2009-built jackup Maersk Resolve in the UK sector of the North Sea. The deal could employ the rig for the majority of this year.

The contract, worth approximately $16.9m, including mobilisation and demobilisation fees, is expected to commence in April 2022, and last for about 150 days. The agreement contains options to add additional work scopes with a total estimated duration of 85 days to the campaign.

The rig is currently warm-stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark after completing its previous contract in the UK North Sea in January 2022.