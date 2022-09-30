Maersk Drilling wins new contract in Brazil

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Shell for the 2009-built semisub rig Maersk Developer . The rig will work in the Campos basin offshore Brazil on one exploration well and perform subsea well interventions at the BC-10 field.

The contract worth $37m is expected to commence in March 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, with an estimated duration of 90 days.

The rig is currently operating offshore Brazil for Karoon Energy in Maersk Drilling’s first contract in the country.