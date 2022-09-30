AmericasEuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling wins new contract in Brazil

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 30, 2022
0 2 Less than a minute
Mærsk Drilling

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Shell for the 2009-built semisub rig Maersk Developer. The rig will work in the Campos basin offshore Brazil on one exploration well and perform subsea well interventions at the BC-10 field.

The contract worth $37m is expected to commence in March 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, with an estimated duration of 90 days.

The rig is currently operating offshore Brazil for Karoon Energy in Maersk Drilling’s first contract in the country.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 30, 2022
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button