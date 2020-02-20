Maersk makes $545m American warehousing move

A.P. Moller – Maersk is making good on its intentions to bolster its warehousing capabilities, announcing yesterday a $545m acquisition of California-based Performance Team, a company with 24 facilities across America.

“With this acquisition we invest in premium operational capabilities to significantly boost our existing Warehousing & Distribution offering. This will strengthen our ability to deliver products and solutions that meet our customers’ end-to-end supply chain needs. With its strong platform, Performance Team is a good match for A.P. Moller – Maersk as they complement our current Warehousing & Distribution proposition to customers in North America and will enable future growth,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics at A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Maersk top management has said the world’s top containerline is increasingly targeting warehousing and distribution to offer more supply chain options and flexibility to its ocean customers. Maersk estimates the global size of the warehousing and distribution sector is more than $200bn with North America accounting for around a quarter of this figure.

“There is a significant growth opportunity for 3rd party Warehousing & Distribution players as only a small part of the Warehousing & Distribution sector in North America is currently outsourced and e-commerce is growing 12% annually,” the company stated in a release yesterday.

Performance Team is a family run business that began operations in 1987. Today its 24 warehousing sites cover 800,000 sq m across the country.