Maersk offloads $80m of Höegh Autoliners shares

A.P. Moller – Maersk has reduced its stake in Norwegian car carrier player Höegh Autoliners by selling shares for nearly $80m.

The Danish shipping and logistics group has offloaded around 13.5m shares, corresponding to around 7.1% of Höegh Autoliners, at a price of NOK61 per share, or a total of NOK821.5m ($79.5m). The shares closed at NOK68.1 yesterday, only to open at NOK60.2 following the news.

Following the sale, Maersk holds 36.9m shares, representing 19.3% of the share capital and votes in Höegh Autoliners, remaining the company’s second-largest shareholder.

Höegh Autoliners listed on Oslo in 2021. The company’s largest shareholder is Norway’s Leif Höegh & Co with over 50%. The company operates a fleet of owned and long-term charter car carriers with capacities ranging from 2,300 to 8,500 ceu. It booked a profit of $118m in the final quarter of 2022 – the best-ever quarter in its history.