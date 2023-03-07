Maersk Supply Service wins Petrobras contract for AHTS trio

Maersk Supply Service has landed a three-year contract with Petrobras for a trio of anchor handling tug supply ships (AHTS).

The L-class vessels Maersk Leader, Maersk Launcher and Maersk Lancer have been delivered in Brazil and will be employed for anchoring handling activities and rig movements.

Maersk Supply Service now has twelve ships working in the Brazilian and Latin American markets.

The new contract follows a series of awards for the FPSO Fluminense on behalf of Shell, as well as the Mero 2 contract for Petrobras.