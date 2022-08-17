Magseis Fairfield awarded ExxonMobil Guyana contract

Norwegian seabed seismic specialist Magseis Fairfield has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), for a large ocean bottom node (OBN) project offshore Guyana.

The project is expected to be conducted using the company’s ZXPLR technology and last for a minimum of 14 months.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this large OBN project, which potentially sets the stage for other projects in this region,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

At the end of July, Magseis Fairfield secured a three-month contract in the Gulf of Mexico and a conditional award for a 4D OBN project in Asia.

Earlier this year, Oslo-listed seismic player TGS moved to take over the OBN player in a deal that values the company at NOK2.33bn ($236.9m). The two companies have struck a deal that will see TGS put forward a voluntary exchange offer to acquire all shares of Magseis Fairfield for NOK2.30 per share and 0.0426 ordinary shares of TGS.