Mainstream and Hexicon venture applies for permit to build 2.5 GW floating wind farm off Sweden

Freja Offshore, a joint venture between Aker Horizons-controlled Mainstream Renewable Power and Stockholm-based floating wind developer Hexicon, has submitted plans for a 2.5 GW floating wind farm in Swedish waters.

The Mareld project is planned more than 40 km off the west coast of Orust, and when fully operational, it has the potential to deliver more than half of the entire existing electricity consumption of the Västra Götaland region.

By 2030, the electricity demand in the west of Sweden is expected to double when compared to current usage, and to triple by 2055. The Västra Götaland region, which imports the majority of its electricity, plans to generate the power needed through the establishment of new wind and solar power.

Sweden has ambitious renewable energy targets of 100% renewable energy production by 2040 and to produce 120 TWh annually from offshore wind. Mainstream and Hexicon JV intends to develop offshore wind at four sites in the country, with the potential of covering over six million Swedish households with renewable electricity.

“This is a significant milestone for us at Freja Offshore, after two years of hard work, and extensive stakeholder engagement, including with local communities and environmental stakeholders, we are now ready to apply for a permit that grants us the construction rights for the Mareld floating wind farm. Floating wind power, which is already operational in other parts of Europe, has unique characteristics insofar as it can be situated a long distance offshore, addressing concerns regarding visual and audible pollution whilst being able to benefit from higher wind speeds. We are confident that the advantages of floating offshore wind, when combined with the industrial heritage and offshore track-record of our shareholders, give us the best possible chance of being successful in our permitting application,” said Magnus Hallman, CEO of Freja Offshore.