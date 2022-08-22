Mainstream and Ocean Winds win bid for floating offshore wind site off the Shetland Islands

Aker Horizons-owned Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds, a jv between EDP Renewables and Engie, have been appointed preferred bidder by Crown Estate Scotland for an area off the Shetland Islands in Scotland with the potential for a 1.8 GW offshore wind farm.

Mainstream and Ocean Winds have now been offered the opportunity to enter into an option agreement for the site, which is well suited for floating offshore wind. The site output is expected to power the equivalent of over 2 million homes.

Kristian Røkke, CEO of Aker Horizons and chairman of Mainstream, commented: “We are proud of Mainstream and Ocean Winds’ success in the ScotWind process. It is a testament to the strength of the partnership, and to Mainstream’s standing as a leading developer of gigawatt-scale renewables platforms with significant offshore technology expertise. This was further reinforced by the company’s recent combination with Aker Offshore Wind.”

“This is a very significant win for Mainstream, which plays to our key strengths as a global leader in floating offshore wind technology as well as our track record in offshore wind project development,” said Mainstream’s CEO Mary Quaney.