Major LNG complex to be built at Ust-Luga

RusKhimAlyans, a joint venture of Gazprom and RusGazDobycha, along with Linde, and Renaissance Heavy Industries have signed EPC contracts to build a large-scale natural gas liquefaction plant within the Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga in Russia.

The complex, about 110 km west of St Petersburg, will incorporate two production trains with a total capacity of 13m tonnes of LNG per year, utilising technology patented by Gazprom and Linde.

When completed, the integrated complex for natural gas processing and liquefaction will have the biggest capacity in Russia and be one of the largest in the world in terms of gas processing at some 45bn cu m per year, and will be the leader in northwestern Europe in terms of LNG production at 13m tonnes per year.

Approximately 18bn cubic metres of the processed gas from Ust-Luga will be going into Gazprom’s gas transmission system, with ethane being used in the production of 3m tonnes per annum of polymers.

In a separate announcement, Gazprom reported that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on Friday ushering in a new era of energy supply into Europe.