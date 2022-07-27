Malaysia and Singapore unveil plan to build green offshore supply vessel

Three Malaysian shipbuilding and ship repair players have teamed up with a Singapore-based ship designer to build an environmentally friendly offshore supply vessel (OSV) in Malaysia.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Grade One Marine Shipyard (GOMS), Muhibbah Marine Engineering (MME) and Shin Yang Shipyard (SYS) and Singapore’s Evolution Concepts for the construction of what has been described as the first green OSV that will be made locally and supplied to the global market.

Under the MOU, the Malaysian companies would provide the shipyard facilities and end-to-end vessel construction while the Singapore company (EC) designs the vessel, incorporating the “green” technology.

“The vessel would feature the Blue G battery system, which would minimise the usage of the generator sets. As technology advances, there will be more sustainable solutions for the main generators to complement the battery system, explained Kelvin Chong, Evolution Concept’s managing director.

According to Chong, the battery system can be charged by the generator sets onboard as well as any sustainable solutions from the shore. “With this technology, the vessel would prove to be fuel saving and able to reduce its carbon footprint, vessel OPEX and life cycle cost,” he added.

The Association of Marine Industries of Malaysia (AMIM) is facilitating the collaboration for the project which tentatively commences in 2023.

“With this, Malaysian shipbuilding and ship repair companies have proven capable of building green vessels and are ready to receive orders,” said AMIM’s president, Soo Jee Main.

The project costs around $25m and is expected to take around 18 to 24 months to be completed, from the designing to the building phase.