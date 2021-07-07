Offshore

McDermott awarded subsea contract by Santos

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 7, 2021
Santos

Houston-headquartered McDermott has been awarded a contract from Santos for the Bayu-Undan infill well phase 3C project, in the Timor Sea, located around 500 km off the northwest coast of Darwin, Australia, and 200 km off the southeast coast of Timor-Leste.

The contract covers subsea, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI). The scope involves a tieback of a single in-field well to existing facilities re-using existing flexible flowline with a new umbilical and certain infrastructure.

“McDermott has a strong track record of delivering complex subsea projects in Asia Pacific,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s senior vice president, Asia Pacific. “We will continue that tradition as we demonstrate our execution expertise and safety excellence throughout this project.”

The Bayu-Undan field is one of Timor-Leste’s largest gas fields. Work on the phase 3C project commenced in May and the scope will be managed by McDermott’s office in Perth. Financial details have not been disclosed.

