McDermott wins three contracts from Saudi Aramco

Houston-headquartered McDermott has been awarded three new contracts by Saudi Aramco for offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects.

The contracts will see McDermott provide EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules (PDMs) in Saudi Arabia’s Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Sa’fah and Safaniya fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

“These awards are a direct result of our long track record of successfully delivering shallow water infrastructure for Saudi Aramco and our commitments to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector as well as In-Kingdom execution in line with Vision 2030,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In addition to the seven PDMs and four drilling jackets, the scope of work for the three contract release purchase orders includes EPCI of more than 45 km of pipelines, more than 100 km of subsea cables and tie-in works to existing facilities. Fabrication is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with offshore installation commencing in the fourth quarter same year and overall completion expected in the second quarter of 2023.