AsiaGas

McDermott’s CB&I to deliver storage tank for Philippines’ first LNG import terminal

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 14, 2021
0 7 1 minute read
McDermott

McDermott’s CB&I Storage Solutions business has secured a contract from Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila (AG&P) for the engineering, procurement and construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank for AG&P’s Philippines LNG import and regasification terminal, currently under construction in Batangas, Philippines.

“We are confident we made the right choice to work in close cooperation with CB&I Storage Solutions on this technically advanced and challenging project,” said Roeland Uytdewilligen, project director of AG&P.

CB&I Storage Solutions will provide the first of two 60,000 cbm full containment steel LNG tanks along with geotechnical investigation, soil improvement, foundation and topside platform structure, pre-commissioning, purging and commissioning activities.

“We are proud to support AG&P in the delivery of the Philippines’ first LNG import terminal. The design of this first-of-a-kind full containment steel LNG tank highlights our innovation and technology leadership in the LNG storage industry and positions CB&I Storage Solutions to serve the growing small-scale LNG market in Asia and other regions with similar demands,” said Cesar Canals, senior vice president of CB&I Storage Solutions.

The facility’s initial capacity will be up to 3.0 mtpa of regasified LNG, with additional capacity for liquid distribution. It will also feature a scalable onshore regasification capacity of 420 mmscfd with close to 200,000cbm of storage.

Mechanical completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023 with purging and commissioning activities to follow.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 14, 2021
0 7 1 minute read
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button