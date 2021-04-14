McDermott’s CB&I to deliver storage tank for Philippines’ first LNG import terminal

McDermott’s CB&I Storage Solutions business has secured a contract from Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila (AG&P) for the engineering, procurement and construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank for AG&P’s Philippines LNG import and regasification terminal, currently under construction in Batangas, Philippines.

“We are confident we made the right choice to work in close cooperation with CB&I Storage Solutions on this technically advanced and challenging project,” said Roeland Uytdewilligen, project director of AG&P.

CB&I Storage Solutions will provide the first of two 60,000 cbm full containment steel LNG tanks along with geotechnical investigation, soil improvement, foundation and topside platform structure, pre-commissioning, purging and commissioning activities.

“We are proud to support AG&P in the delivery of the Philippines’ first LNG import terminal. The design of this first-of-a-kind full containment steel LNG tank highlights our innovation and technology leadership in the LNG storage industry and positions CB&I Storage Solutions to serve the growing small-scale LNG market in Asia and other regions with similar demands,” said Cesar Canals, senior vice president of CB&I Storage Solutions.

The facility’s initial capacity will be up to 3.0 mtpa of regasified LNG, with additional capacity for liquid distribution. It will also feature a scalable onshore regasification capacity of 420 mmscfd with close to 200,000cbm of storage.

Mechanical completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023 with purging and commissioning activities to follow.