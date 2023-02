Turkey’s Medkon Lines has bought its largest ship to date. According to Alphaliner, the Istanbul firm has taken delivery of the 1,162 teu X-Press Brahmaputra from Sea Consortium, paying around $4m for the 26-year-old ship, which has been renamed Medkon Mira.

At the same time, Medkon has let go of one of its smallest ships, the 353 teu Medkon Mar.

According to Alphaliner, Medkon operates a total of 13 vessels.