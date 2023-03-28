AsiaContainersTech

Meratus launches smart container solution

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 28, 2023
Indonesian container line Meratus, has unveiled its latest innovation, SMARCO-Smart Container. With IoT sensors, GPS tracking, and cloud-based technology, SMARCO allows businesses to have full visibility and control over their container shipments, including real-time monitoring of movement, speed, shock, intrusion, and temperature changes. SMARCO’s advanced security system can detect any unauthorised opening or forced entry, preventing the possibility of theft or illegal smuggling. This technological innovation is the first of its kind in the shipping industry in Indonesia.

After arrival at the destination, customers receive a comprehensive report on every factor that occurred during the shipment process. This report can be used to analyse the shipment’s performance, identify factors that need to be optimised for cost efficiency, time effectiveness, and carbon emission reduction, and improve supply chain effectiveness and security systems.

