MOL redefines poop deck in alternative fuel search

Cattle manure. Mitsui OSK Lines’ (MOL) exhaustive search for alternative fuels has now gone to the farm.

Japan’s largest shipowner has signed a memorandum of understanding with compatriot firm Air Water to jointly study the trial use of liquefied bio-methane (LBM) derived from cattle manure in LNG-fuelled vessels. Other shipping lines, notably CMA CGM, are also looking at LBM at the moment.

This joint study in Japan will be conducted as part of an LBM technology research and development program approved by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment and promoted by Air Water. LBM is produced from cattle manure in the Tokachi region of Hokkaido by Air Water. The two companies will confirm that LBM can be transported, supplied, and used without problems using existing shore and onboard equipment. The goal is to use LBM on a coastal LNG fuelled vessel in the first half of this year. This will be the first use of LBM as marine fuel in Japan.

In October last year, Air Water started operation of its first plant in Japan to produce LBM, an alternative fuel to LNG that uses unused biogas produced from cattle manure. It is also working on supplying LBM to food factories and LNG fuelled trucks.

LBM is made by liquefying bio-methane at about -160°C generated from dairy-owned biogas plants, separating and refining its main component, methane. Methane can be compressed to 1/600th of its volume by liquefying it, so this enables the mass transportation of methane.

MOL is pressing ahead with many alternative fuel projects including ammonia, hydrogen, and methanol, while also developing its own hard sails as well as pursuing less conventional forms of energy including converting microplastics it picks up from the sea into energy resources similar to wood pellets.