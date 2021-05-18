AsiaGas

MOL reenters the ammonia trades

Japan’s largest shipowner in dwt terms, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), is reentering the ammonia trades after a five-year hiatus.

The company has bought the 11-year-old 35,000 cu m Green Pioneer, a ship capable of transporting both LPG and ammonia. The Japanese line has also signed a time charter contract with Trammo, an American ammonia trading firm.

MOL was previously active in the ammonia transport business through to 2016. MOL cited growing needs for fertilizer to feed the world’s increasing population and the potential for ammonia to be a fuel of the future as reasons why it has decided to get back into this trade in a release today.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

